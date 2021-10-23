Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married at wedding attended by Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster

The 22-year-old model posted on Instagram Friday to reveal her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan.
"We're married," Meadow's caption said, alongside a black-and-white video of the beach wedding ceremony held in the Dominican Republic.
The emotional video showed Meadow embracing her loved ones, including Paul Walker's "Fast and Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.
Diesel, Meadow's godfather, was standing next to her and Brewster was seen hugging the bride.
In a separate Instagram post, Diesel is seen appearing to walk the bride down the aisle.
Meadow confirmed she was engaged in early August in an Instagram video where she showed off her engagement ring.