MD Anderson has critical need for blood donations for cancer patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- MD Anderson needs help as its blood bank again faces a critical shortage for its cancer patients.
The renowned cancer center put out a call for blood donations on Tuesday, sharing it's especially in need of blood type O.
According to the American Red Cross, O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it's considered the most needed blood type. In addition, O positive blood is considered the most common blood type but not universally compatible to all types.
O negative blood is the universal donor type.
But the season has made it even more difficult as on top of a nationwide shortage, summer vacations have made many of MD Anderson's regular blood donors unavailable.
If you can help out, MD Anderson has appointments available this week.
Note that donations are appointment only. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ins are allowed to follow social distancing guidelines.
Children are not allowed during the donation.
Anyone who has traveled internationally in the past 14 days will not be able to donate.
The MD Anderson Blood Bank is located at 2555 Holly Hall St. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MD Anderson last experienced a critical blood shortage in May. At the time, the hospital said its patients needed approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets each day.
If you're worried about donating during this COVID-19 pandemic, MD Anderson reassures everyone that it's safe.
COVID-19 is not a bloodborne disease. It's a respiratory virus, and there has been no evidence that COVID-19 could be transmitted or contracted through a blood donation or a blood transfusion.
