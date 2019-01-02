ASSAULT

Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw

EMBED </>More Videos

Customer arrested for assaulting McDonalds employee over straw

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
A man was arrested after assaulting an employee at a Florida McDonald's.

On New Year's Eve, Daniel Taylor reached across a counter and hit employee Yasmine James because he was allegedly upset over the fast food restaurant's straw policy.

Video shows Taylor lunging over the counter and grabbing James by the collar. Reacting to the assault, James began punching Taylor before employees stepped in.

Reports say Taylor also kicked another employee in the stomach as he was escorted out.

Taylor was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

McDonald's has since released a statement, saying that their first priority is the employees' and customers' safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonaldsmcdonald'sassaultarrestcellphoneviral videoFlorida
ASSAULT
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of elderly man
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Infant dropped twice during domestic dispute, police say
More assault
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
New Harris Co. Judge faces flood threat on 2nd day of job
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
Show More
Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Mayor Sylvester Turner to revisit Prop B
Motorized scooter rentals coming to Galveston
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
More News