McCormick and Frank's RedHot seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Check your pantry; three different seasonings are being voluntarily recalled due to a salmonella risk.

McCormick & Company initiated a voluntary recall of three seasonings after routine FDA testing uncovered possible salmonella contamination.

The three seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.



The three seasonings were shipped to 32 states between June 20 and July 21.

McCormick said it has no reports of anyone getting sick from the products. Still, if you have one of the items, contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, for a replacement or full refund.

More details on the recalled products below:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
