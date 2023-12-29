Houston artists, groups, and festivals receive $13.3M grant from mayor's office

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner winds down his final term, one of his lasting legacies has just announced a major gift to local arts.

The City of Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) will award more than $13 million in grants to some 72 individuals and 156 arts and culture nonprofit organizations, the agency announced. Specifically, $13,323,343 will go to individuals, organizations, and fiscally sponsored projects offering public exhibitions, presentations, and performances in 2024, per press materials.

These awarded funds come from the Support for Organizations, Festival and Support for Artists and Creative Individuals grant programs, which support local arts and arts groups. Funds are raised by a portion of the city's Hotel Occupancy Tax and managed and administered each year by the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA).

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.