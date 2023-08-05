25K backpacks with supplies distributed to Houston-area elementary students at back-to-school fest

Mayor's Back to School Fest distributes 25,000 backpacks with supplies, and on-site health screenings are offered to Houston-area elementary students.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are just over three weeks of summer break left before the start of the school year. On Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting a Back to School Fest, helping you get your child ready for another year of learning at a one-stop shop.

The event is happening at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and caters to families that have kids from kindergarten to 5th grade.

On Saturday, kids will get clear backpacks, school supplies, and important health checks like immunizations, eye and dental checks. Plus, they'll get vouchers for haircuts.

Parents who register will also be able to check out an informational exhibit highlighting community resources and services that are available year-round.

Once registered, parents will get a free metro pass for a ride to the event.

Pre-registration is recommended, but registration on-site will also be available.

The Parks and Recreation Department will have lunch for registered students.

Other free school supplies can be found at vendor booths that will be set up at Saturday's event.

Eye Witness News will be catching up with families who are getting their kids ready for another great back to school.

