Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss entering new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to be in attendance as the first Houston Health Department employees receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

Mayor Turner will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide the city with an updated plan as to how health officials will continue to respond to the pandemic.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine means health care officials at Memorial Hermann can also transition to Phase 1B of the Texas Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles, allowing them to treat more people who weren't a priority during Phase 1A.

The phase priority expands to anyone over the age of 65 and to people with at least one chronic medical condition.

Many Houstonians are left wondering if they qualify for this round and what they need to do it they want to get the vaccine.

Mayor Turner plans to answer these questions and clear up any other concerns this afternoon.

