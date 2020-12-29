Despite vaccine, health experts warn of COVID-19 surge

With just 0.6% of the U.S. now vaccinated, it could be months before enough people have the vaccine before it makes a significant difference in case counts.
Across Texas, cases have continued to rise, spiking immediately after Thanksgiving as people traveled to see family for the holiday. Experts warn a similar jump is likely after Christmas.
People dying from coronavirus had also spiked across the state, while deaths in Harris County have remained flat to slightly up.
Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show cases and deaths declining once the vaccine is out, but it could be mid-spring before a major shift happens.
Model projections for daily deaths in Texas don't show improvement until the beginning of February.
On Monday, Fauci said that ideas like "herd immunity" could take months and would require 70% to 80% of the population, or hundreds of millions of people, to be vaccinated. Right now, just about two million people have been vaccinated.
