Missing 14-year-old with autism last seen Thursday on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a Harris County teenager who was last seen Thursday.

Maurice McKinney, 14, was last seen at home in the 7400 block of Calhoun around 2 a.m.

Maurice is described as a Black male who stands at 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and no shoes.

Maurice's mother says he is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and oppositional disorder.

If you have any information on Maurice's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonautismhouston police departmentmissing boymissing childrenmissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Tropical Storm Laura forms, but that's not our immediate threat
Man carjacked dies of heart attack after running home
Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in NW Harris Co.
2 killed after being thrown off overpass in motorcycle crash
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Show More
Texas families have until today to apply for food aid
METRO's new rapid bus lines to launch in Galleria area
Megan Thee Stallion reveals who she says shot her last month
Flood insurance 101: 8 facts you need to know
Texas equusearch joins search for missing Fort Hood soldier
More TOP STORIES News