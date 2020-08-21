Missing 14-year-old with autism last seen Thursday on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a Harris County teenager who was last seen Thursday.Maurice McKinney, 14, was last seen at home in the 7400 block of Calhoun around 2 a.m.Maurice is described as a Black male who stands at 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.Authorities say he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and no shoes.Maurice's mother says he is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and oppositional disorder.If you have any information on Maurice's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.