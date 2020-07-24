abc13 plus katy

Curbside creativity at Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy

By
KATY, TX (KTRK) -- Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy is usually busy this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way they operate. The library is part of the Harris County Public Library system, which has prohibited customers from entering any of their branches.

"It's been difficult due to COVID," said manger Akhila Baht. "The building is closed, but we are offering curbside service."

Customers are able to reserve books over the phone, or online, and have them delivered to their car outside of the library. Maud Smith Marks Library is also creating, and curbside delivering, activity kits for kids, teens, and adults.

"Each week is a different theme," said Baht. "We do a lot of STEM kits, art kits, and a lot of interactive stuff that they can take home."

The library is also providing food to members of the community, thanks to a partnership between the Houston Food Bank and Harris County Public Library. Customers can come to the library from 12 to 2pm each Monday through Friday for meals intended for teens and adults.

"It's been wonderful," said Baht. "Everyone has been so thankful."

Visit HCPL.net for more information on the services provided by Maud Smith Marks Library, as well as the entire system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykatycommunity strongabc13 plus katycoronavirusabc13 plusabc13 plus fulshearlibrariescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS KATY
Katy Special Olympics athletes give back during pandemic
Fulshear veterinarian uses TikTok to connect with clients
The Arc of Katy celebrates 30 years serving the community
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Katy shares a communal spirit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools ordered to delay in-person learning in Harris County
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Security guard in custody after person shot and killed in Spring
Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston area later today
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of closure
Data finds COVID-19 testing lacking in minority communities
Show More
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
Doctor recovering from COVID-19 slowly learning to walk again
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
Experts ask Gov. Abbott not to rule out a shutdown
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
More TOP STORIES News