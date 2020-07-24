Curbside creativity at Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy is usually busy this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way they operate. The library is part of the Harris County Public Library system, which has prohibited customers from entering any of their branches."It's been difficult due to COVID," said manger Akhila Baht. "The building is closed, but we are offering curbside service."Customers are able to reserve books over the phone, or online, and have them delivered to their car outside of the library. Maud Smith Marks Library is also creating, and curbside delivering, activity kits for kids, teens, and adults."Each week is a different theme," said Baht. "We do a lot of STEM kits, art kits, and a lot of interactive stuff that they can take home."The library is also providing food to members of the community, thanks to a partnership between the Houston Food Bank and Harris County Public Library. Customers can come to the library from 12 to 2pm each Monday through Friday for meals intended for teens and adults."It's been wonderful," said Baht. "Everyone has been so thankful."Visit HCPL.net for more information on the services provided by Maud Smith Marks Library, as well as the entire system.