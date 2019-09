Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'

EMBED >More News Videos GET WELL SOON! Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale might be out of the hospital, but doctors urge iconic Houston hero to take it easy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a defiant grin on his face, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale posted a photo Friday in front of a broken car window, while holding a piece of glass and multiple sheets of Astros postseason tickets.In a tweet, Mack said he was the victim of a car burglary. But according to the popular 'Stros fan, the thieves didn't get away with the important stuff."You broke my car window, you stole my backpack, but you didn't get my Astros tickets!! Haha," Mack tweeted.It's unclear in the tweet where and when Mack's vehicle was hit.While he's putting on a defiant demeanor in the face of criminals, Mack has spent the past week helping organize recovery efforts for people in the Houston area who were impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda.In addition, Mack could soon be paying up on his popular " Astros Win It All " promotion at Gallery, in which customers who purchased at least $3,000 in merchandise could get the items free if his beloved ball club wins the World Series this season. The Astros have clinched their third straight AL West title and a franchise record in wins.Mack paid back $13 million in purchases when the 'Stros won it all two years ago.