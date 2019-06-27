mattress mack

Doctor's orders: No more extra hours for Mattress Mack

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is out of the hospital after a serious stroke scare, and his first stop was Gallery Furniture.

But doctor's orders could mean less time at his iconic Houston furniture store.

"Thanking the good Lord I'm okay, and ready to get back to work," McIngvale told ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

RELATED: From hospital, Mattress Mack says he had 'stroke scare'

Soon after he was released from the hospital Wednesday, McIngvale said he's ready to get back to his usual routine after facing a stroke scare over the weekend.

"I started feeling my face numb and part of my leg on Sunday," he said.

Though he didn't get himself to the hospital until Tuesday, he now admits he should have gone as soon as he felt that numbness, which is why he shared his experience on Facebook from St. Luke's Hospital.

He now advises everyone to remember this acronym: F.A.S.T.

"Your face gets numb, arm gets numb, speech is slurred, get to a doctor fast," he said.

SEE ALSO: Mattress Mack throws prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism
EMBED More News Videos

For the second year in a row hundreds of kids filled Gallery Furniture's flagship location off the North Freeway, ready to dance the evening away.



According to the CDC, someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies from a stroke every four minutes.

"The biggest mistake is (saying) I'm going to sleep it off," Dr. Chethan Raomdfncs says. "They double up over time, they hit you like a thunderbolt."

"I'm relieved I don't have serious medical problems," McIngvale said.

All tests came back okay, and he was placed on a number of medications. He was already on blood thinners, which lowers the risk for a stroke.

Doctors did tell him, though, he needs to cut back on those extra working hours.

"I didn't like to miss work, but I have to get myself better so I can save people money," he said.

RELATED: Mattress Mack hosts gathering to reunite with Hurricane Harvey victims who used Gallery Furniture as shelter
EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack will be reuniting with Harvey victims who used his store as shelter.





Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonstroke caresocietystrokefacebook livemattress mack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MATTRESS MACK
From hospital, Mattress Mack says he had 'stroke scare'
A one-of-a-kind Texan: Things we love about Mattress Mack
Nearly $2 billion more in Hurricane Harvey relief approved
Gallery Furniture holds prom night for children with autism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News