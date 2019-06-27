Doctor's orders: No more extra hours for Mattress Mack

But doctor's orders could mean less time at his iconic Houston furniture store.
"Thanking the good Lord I'm okay, and ready to get back to work," McIngvale told ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday.
Soon after he was released from the hospital Wednesday, McIngvale said he's ready to get back to his usual routine after facing a stroke scare over the weekend.
"I started feeling my face numb and part of my leg on Sunday," he said.
Though he didn't get himself to the hospital until Tuesday, he now admits he should have gone as soon as he felt that numbness, which is why he shared his experience on Facebook from St. Luke's Hospital.
He now advises everyone to remember this acronym: F.A.S.T.
"Your face gets numb, arm gets numb, speech is slurred, get to a doctor fast," he said.
According to the CDC, someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies from a stroke every four minutes.
"The biggest mistake is (saying) I'm going to sleep it off," Dr. Chethan Raomdfncs says. "They double up over time, they hit you like a thunderbolt."
"I'm relieved I don't have serious medical problems," McIngvale said.
All tests came back okay, and he was placed on a number of medications. He was already on blood thinners, which lowers the risk for a stroke.
Doctors did tell him, though, he needs to cut back on those extra working hours.
"I didn't like to miss work, but I have to get myself better so I can save people money," he said.
