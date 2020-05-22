Society

Matthew McConaughey delivers 110,000 face masks to rural Texas hospitals

Texas' favorite actor Matthew McConaughey is taking a road trip across the state to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actor posted on social media Friday that he and his wife Camila Alves are hitting the road to donate face masks to rural hospitals in need across Texas.

He thanked Ford's luxury vehicle company Lincoln for donating the masks, a brand McConaughey has long-time publicly endorsed.



McConaughey didn't specify which hospitals the masks would be donated to.

Last month, the actor surprised seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Austin with a Zoom bingo video chat.

