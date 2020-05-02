Actor, Texas native Matthew McConaughey surprises La Porte ISD staff in virtual meeting

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Native Texan and Oscar award winning actor Matthew McConaughey surprised La Porte ISD staff recently during an online meeting."I'm a public school son. My mom taught in public schools for thirty-something years," McConaughey, 50, told the group. "What a valuable occupation y'all have. What you do as an educator, that's never going to go out of style."More than 900 employees were surprised Thursday morning.Online meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic are widely becoming the new norm. In the public education sector, virtual gatherings are needed more often."That was amazing. It made my day and put a smile on my face," said Misti Prock, College Park Elementary School nurse. "What a kind man to give his time to talk to us."McConaughey, also a University of Texas professor, said he shared teachers' concerns about maintaining contact with students during these times and encouraged the La Porte ISD staff to remain steadfast in their efforts."Let's all remember that we are going to get out of this. It's going to pass, and we'll be looking at this situation of our lives in the rear view mirror, and our students will as well," he said. "Keep your head up. We'll get out of this on the other side because that's just what we're gonna do."