Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

Texas Governor Abbott declared a public health emergency, which hasn't been declared in Texas since 1901.

Matthew McConaughey wants his fellow Texans to stay home.The famous native son of the Lone Star State is using his voice as part of a PSA on the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The office of Gov. Greg Abbott released the video message Friday, showing multiple shots of medical professionals and families.The video can be seen in the player above.McConaughey speaks about the federal guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus, adding that doctors and nurses need help - stay home."These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges," said Abbott. "I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need."