Matagorda County set to reopen all beaches soon

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Matagorda County will reopen all beaches in the area to the public soon.Officials announced Saturday the beaches will be back open on Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m.Beach-goers are recommended to practice safe social distancing measures and not congregate in groups of more than 10 people.Officials also announced boat ramps at the Matagorda Harbor will also reopen.