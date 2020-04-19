Matagorda County set to reopen all beaches soon

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Matagorda County will reopen all beaches in the area to the public soon.
Officials announced Saturday the beaches will be back open on Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m.
Beach-goers are recommended to practice safe social distancing measures and not congregate in groups of more than 10 people.
Officials also announced boat ramps at the Matagorda Harbor will also reopen.
