Massive 5-alarm fire erupts in Philadelphia, forcing 50 people into the street

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Close to 200 firefighters are battling heavy flames and icy conditions as they continue to try to get a handle on a 5-alarm fire that has destroyed a Philadelphia apartment building and sent dozens of people onto the streets.

With fears that the building may collapse at any moment, firefighters have been relegated to fighting the blaze from the outside. They doused the roof of the four-story apartment complex for more than five hours.
It is believed the fire began on the fourth floor of the building on the 900 block of North 63rd Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Officials evacuated adjacent buildings due to the possibility of ongoing collapse; flames already caused the roof to cave in.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were being treated on site.

There have been no reported injuries to any of the more than 50 residents displaced by the fire, however, officials say they have not yet been able to confirm that everyone has made it out safely.

As firefighters worked for hours pouring water onto the multi-alarm fire, the roads surrounding the scene have become an icy mess. With fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and hoses scattered across the street, and now iced-over roads, firefighters are having to maneuver around multiple obstacles while tackling the fierce flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced and the Red Paw Relief is assisting the pets affected by the fire.



The Streets Department is salting the icy roads.

Beyond the possibility of fire damage, neighbors on the block are also dealing with a power outage.

