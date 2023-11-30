WATCH LIVE

Homicide investigation underway at massage parlor in SE Houston after reports of a shooting

KTRK logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 7:55PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime scene tape and multiple law enforcement officers surrounded a massage parlor in southeast Houston after shots were reportedly fired on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed officers were called out to the business in the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway at about 7:15 a.m.

Homicide detectives could be seen investigating the area, though it's not exactly clear what transpired before officers arrived.

Police were said to be waiting on a warrant to enter and search the business.

An ABC13 crew is at the scene, working to learn more information.

