Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion in Richmond

Masked men pour hot water on 7-year-old boy during home invasion

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A family was terrorized by three masked men during a bizarre home invasion in Richmond.

The violent attack took place at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane at about 3 a.m.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the men broke down the front door of the home and assaulted the family's father with a gun.

They then tried to burn a 7-year-old boy with hot water in order to force the parents to give up information about valuables in the home.

The men stole jewelry, cash, a cell phone and got away with car keys as they fled.

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Troy Nehls said on Twitter that the 7-year-old boy was transported to the Texas Medical Center and "is being treated for having some fluid in his lungs."



Sheriff Nehls said the boy's condition is not life-threatening.

The child's sister, Sarah McCoy, who recently moved out of the home told Eyewitness News that her two young brothers, a 4-year-old and 7-year-old lived in the home.

"Those are our little brothers, like, they are our world. We would not like anything bad to happen to them," McCoy said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the two boys were often playing outside with their scooters.

"We see those kids play every day, every day. They do nothing. They play every day and for something like this to happen? Come on, really? Kids," neighbor Jalon Hunt said.

Neighbors are sickened and by the thought of a child being used in such a terrifying manner.

"I don't know. It's just horrible, they are the sweetest kids," neighbor Evelyn Castrol said.

Detectives believe the family was targeted because the father owns a business. Authorities do not believe that this was a random attack.

"This is scary. This is a quiet neighborhood," neighbor Sanjay Shah said.

Detectives say they do not have much of a description of the three men who committed the crime because they wore masks to hide their identity.

