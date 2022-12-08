$5,000 solid bronze mascot statue stolen from Catholic school in north Harris County, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One school in Spring is without a mascot after officials say someone burglarized the campus early on Sunday morning.

On Dec. 6, Harris County Constables responded to a call about burglary at the Frassati Catholic High School in the 22100 block of Frassati Way. After investigating, deputies say that the school's falcon mascot statue was sawed off of its platform and stolen.

Reports claim that the solid bronze statue is worth more than $5,000.

Surveillance images released show the suspect was wearing light-colored pants, light-colored tennis shoes, a brown hooded-type coat, and a white T-shirt tied over his face, leaving only his eyes and forehead exposed.

Officials described the suspect as being a young white male, estimated to be about 5 feet 8 inches in height, medium build, with blonde hair.

If you have any information on the man, authorities ask that you contact their dispatch at 281-376-3472.

