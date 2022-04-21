Burglar caught on video stealing from Silver Star Academy, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing a school and fleeing in the school's van.
On Monday, at about 1 a.m., District 3 deputies arrived at the Silver Star Academy in the 5600 block of Sam Houston Parkway North in east Harris County.
The owner told deputies that a Hispanic man had entered the building after breaking a window and crawling inside Sunday around 8 p.m.
Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect was inside the building for over two hours.
The suspect entered classrooms and offices, taking numerous TV monitors, school credit cards, a laptop computer, and petty cash.
He also took the keys to the school's 2005 Chevrolet Express Van, which is used to transport students.
The vehicle was recovered that same day, just a few miles away from the school in the 13900 block of Force street. Authorities said the van did not have any damage, and staff could return it to the school.
Anyone with information on this suspect are urged to call the Harris county Sheriff's Office Burglary and Theft unit at 713-274-9200 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.
Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at Crime Stoppers.
