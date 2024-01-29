'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' celebrates season two

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' celebrated its season two premiere with a roller skating party in Atlanta, GA.

LOS ANGELES -- It was a family affair at the season two premiere of "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" in Atlanta. The event took place at a roller skating rink and guests were invited into the world of Moon Girl with fun food, great music and of course roller skating.

Diamond White, who is the voice of Lunella Lafayette, AKA Moon Girl, said working on this show is a dream come true.

"The show is so beautiful and colorful and diverse and inclusive and it's the show that I needed as a young girl growing up."

Executive producer Steve Loter gave a hint of what's to come.

"Season one was about Lunella becoming Moon Girl but season two is about her being Moon Girl. And what that means is the villains have leveled up against her."

But it's not all villainous drama, there's some fun as well.

"So many cool new musical numbers, they travel to new places and, yeah, we even get to sing a little thing together," said Libe Barer, who voices Casey.

Friendships and community are a core part of the series and that's what they wanted to bring to their premiere party. As fans know, Lunella's family owns "Roll With It," a roller skating rink.

"It's a very community-oriented event and we're looking to have a great time and see some great skating, hear some great music and eat some great food," said co-executive producer Rodney Clouden.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" skates onto Disney Channel and Disney XD February 2 and streams the next day on Disney+.

