'Live' cohost Mark Consuelos, son, featured in People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Mark" cohost, Mark Consuelos, is featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

He is dubbed "Sexiest Morning Host." Mark joined his wife Kelly Ripa as a cohost of "Live" back in April.

George Stephanopoulos was also mentioned below Mark's picture.

Also featured, Kelly and Mark's son Michael Consuelos! He appears in the "Then and Wow" section with an adorable photo of him posing as a little boy alongside a current picture.

"Double Consuelos, I like it! That's really nice!" Mark said.

"Just remember America and Canada, your children right now who refuse to pick their things up off the floor could one day grow up to be very sexy," Kelly said.

"That's a sweet thought, I like it, I like it," Mark said.

Then she joked, "And yes, your husband, your husband too could grow up to be sexy."

Also deemed sexy - late night host Jimmy Kimmel.