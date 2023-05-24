Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Marisol Avila, who was last seen at Houston ISD campus

Marisol Avila, a 14-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert, was last seen Monday morning at Marshall Middle School.

A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states she was last seen at 9:23 a.m. Monday at 1115 Noble St.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mobile devices across Texas should have received an urgent Amber Alert on Tuesday night about a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at a Houston ISD campus.

A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states Marisol Avila went missing on Monday, May 22.

Marisol was last seen at 1115 Noble St., which is on Houston's northside, at 9:23 a.m. The address points to HISD campus Marshall Middle School.

The bulletin also noted a Subaru vehicle that may have been involved in her disappearance.

It's described as a 1990 Subaru Forester, tan in color, with a Texas license plate. The license plate number is not known.

Authorities describe Marisol as white, with black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 5 inches tall, and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

You're urged to contact the Houston ISD Police Department if you have seen Marisol or have information on her whereabouts. The department's number is 713-892-7777.