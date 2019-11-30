Marijuana and guns discovered after assault of pizza delivery driver at hotel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- District 5 Harris County deputies responded to an assault call late Friday night, discovering a large amount of drugs at a hotel.

Captain J. Shannon said on Twitter that a pizza delivery driver was assaulted at the hotel.

Shannon said upon arrival they found four males with weapons, cash, illegal THC oil and nearly two pounds of marijuana.



In photos attached to his tweet, deputies posed with the illegal substances found.

Shannon did not specify the exact location of the hotel in his tweet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countymarijuanadrug arrestassaultdrug bust
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies discover 50 stolen cars stripped in SE Houston field
WARNING! Possible asbestos exposure in Port Neches: officials
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular set for tonight
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Show More
8 tips for buying, maintaining the perfect Christmas tree
Stray dog found keeping five kittens warm on the side of a road
Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms
Suspects on the run after shooting clerk in robbery
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Katy Freeway
More TOP STORIES News