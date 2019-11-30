Marijuana and guns discovered after assault of pizza delivery driver at hotel

District 5 deputies Borja and C. Martinez and teammates arrived at a hotel following the assault of a pizza delivery driver. They found 4 males with weapons, cash, illegal THC oil and nearly 2lbs of marijuana packaged for resale. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D5Patrol pic.twitter.com/bPXChDSsSc — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) November 30, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- District 5 Harris County deputies responded to an assault call late Friday night, discovering a large amount of drugs at a hotel.Captain J. Shannon said on Twitter that a pizza delivery driver was assaulted at the hotel.Shannon said upon arrival they found four males with weapons, cash, illegal THC oil and nearly two pounds of marijuana.In photos attached to his tweet, deputies posed with the illegal substances found.Shannon did not specify the exact location of the hotel in his tweet.