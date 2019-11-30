Marijuana and guns discovered after assault of pizza delivery driver at hotel

Captain J. Shannon said on Twitter that a pizza delivery driver was assaulted at the hotel.
Shannon said upon arrival they found four males with weapons, cash, illegal THC oil and nearly two pounds of marijuana.
District 5 deputies Borja and C. Martinez and teammates arrived at a hotel following the assault of a pizza delivery driver. They found 4 males with weapons, cash, illegal THC oil and nearly 2lbs of marijuana packaged for resale. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D5Patrol pic.twitter.com/bPXChDSsSc— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) November 30, 2019
In photos attached to his tweet, deputies posed with the illegal substances found.
Shannon did not specify the exact location of the hotel in his tweet.