UH mariachi ensemble shares culture through music

Director Jose Longoria describes the group's beginning as a dream come true.
"What I really love about sharing my passion with these particular students is that most of them are not in the music field or not here to be musicians," Longoria said. "We got construction management, we got people in the medical field, we got people that have different diverse backgrounds. Some of them do have prior mariachi experience, but some don't."
