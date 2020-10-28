Community & Events

UH mariachi ensemble shares culture through music

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mariachi Pumas is the University of Houston's own mariachi ensemble. October marks the one-year anniversary for the group, who set out to bring diversity and culture to the U of H campus. As they celebrate the last year, the group reflects on the ups and downs, including doing what they love amidst a global pandemic.

Director Jose Longoria describes the group's beginning as a dream come true.

"What I really love about sharing my passion with these particular students is that most of them are not in the music field or not here to be musicians," Longoria said. "We got construction management, we got people in the medical field, we got people that have different diverse backgrounds. Some of them do have prior mariachi experience, but some don't."

