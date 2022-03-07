woman killed

Victim identified in fatal shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The victim of a fatal shooting on Feb. 28 has been identified.

Maria Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 9955 Club Creek Drive about 2 p.m., police say.

HFD paramedics transported Gutierrez to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s)," said HPD Homicide Division Sergeant R. Watson and Officer R. Waterwall in a report.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
