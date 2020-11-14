Sports

Manvel takes 10th straight district championship after win over Foster

By Joe Gleason
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Manvel Mavericks have won a tenth consecutive district championship after Friday night's win over Foster.

Both teams were undefeated going into the game at Alvin Memorial Stadium.

The Foster Falcons struck first with a 10-yard touchdown by Xavier Smallwood, but the Mavericks would go on to score the next 24 points of the game, including scores by senior wide receiver Jalen Walthall.

The Mavericks led the game 31-21 at half-time.

In the second half of the game, junior running back Ty Harris and senior running back Jordon Vaughn scored a pair of touchdowns.

Manvel went on to win the District 10-5A title 66 to 28.

