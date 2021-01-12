Man's body surrounded by money found at Golden Gate Cemetery in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a northeast Houston cemetery discovered a man's body, surrounded by money, near the driveway of the site Tuesday morning, the Houston Police Department said.Police were called around 6 a.m. to Golden Gate Cemetery at 8400 Hirsch Road after workers, who were preparing a grave for burial, noticed his body, officials told ABC13.A vehicle was parked near the man, but it wasn't immediately clear if it belonged to him.However, a large amount of money of multiple denominations was found at the scene."Best I could see, a few hundred dollars on the ground," said HPD Homicide's Brian Evans, who added the man had no apparent puncture or bullet wounds. He also said the man was clothed, but his pants were next to him on the ground.Investigators say there is a possibility the man was beaten because of swelling around his face, but his injuries didn't appear to be severe enough to have killed him.The medical examiner also couldn't explain an immediate cause of death, Evans said."This area is known to be frequented by prostitutes, and individuals are known to bring prostitutes to this area. But we don't know if that may have played a factor in his death," Evans said.If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.