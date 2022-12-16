Man arrested after throwing puppy over second-story balcony, Houston SPCA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of throwing a puppy over an apartment balcony may face up to two years in jail, according to the Houston SPCA.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 arrested 66-year-old Dwight Paul Hankins on felony animal cruelty to non-livestock animal charges.

On Nov. 29, the husky puppy, named Victoria, was thrown 15 feet down from a second-story balcony, injuring her back right leg after landing on the concrete below.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Husky puppy rescued after being thrown 15 feet over second-story balcony, Houston SPCA says

SPCA shared a release and a video of the incident. The video, which is too graphic to show, shows the puppy being thrown and Hankins walking back into the apartment as the puppy wails in pain.

After the puppy was found, she was taken care of by the SPCA's animal care team.

A veterinarian performed an amputation, and she is healing well post-operation.

She is now recovering in a foster home after suffering an irreparable broken leg, the organization said on Thursday.

Authorities said Hankins could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report at houstonspca.org.