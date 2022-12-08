HPD looking for 62-year-old man wanted for sexually abusing 2 children from 2019 to 2020

Tyrone Dwight Hailey, 62, is wanted for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need help searching for a man accused of sexually abusing two children for more than a year.

On June 1, 2021, the Houston Police Department received a report of sexual abuse in the 5300 block of Coke Street.

Investigators said two children made an outcry against Hailey, saying the abuse went on from March 2019 to December 2020.

Police describe Hailey as a Black man, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.