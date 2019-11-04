Man wanted for raping girl on walking trail in Cypress neighborhood: HCSO

It happened in May along a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood, but a sketch of the suspect has just been released.
HCSO-Child Abuse Unit needs your help identifying a male wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child. May•2019-Female was abducted, assaulted & raped when on a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood.— Captain M. Kinnard-Bing (@HCSO_D5Patrol) November 1, 2019
Anyone with info on the suspect call 713-830-3250. pic.twitter.com/lDeIEP0dbF
The sheriff's office says the victim was walking the trails near the Longwood Golf Club/Little Cypress Creek area off Louetta Road when the man raped her.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white man with an average build, gray hair and possibly a tattoo on his right arm, near his bicep.
He's wanted for sexual assault of a child. Anyone with information about him should call 713-830-3250.