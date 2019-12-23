Michael Mosley wanted for questioning by Nashville police in death of Clayton Beathard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Police want to talk to a man described as a "person of interest" in the deadly stabbings of two men. One of the victims is the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard.

Michael D. Mosley, pictured below, is the man detectives wish to question.

Police believe Mosley was there when the fight that turned fatal, erupted outside of Dogwood Bar.

Witnesses say the altercation was over a woman, but police have not confirmed what started the chaos early that Saturday morning.

The 49ers said that C.J. Beathard has traveled back to Tennessee.



