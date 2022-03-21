Man wanted for indecency with child in alleged 2018 crime remains on the run, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child back in 2018 is on the run and Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating him.Matthew Leighton Ricks is being accused of performing inappropriate acts with a child on or about Jan. 1, 2018 in the 4500 block of Ira.During an investigation, the child came forward and told detectives of the alleged sexual abuse.The 32-year-old fugitive is being charged with indecency with a child.Ricks is described as a white man, standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.If you know any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.