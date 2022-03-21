child sex assault

Man wanted for indecency with child in alleged 2018 crime remains on the run, police say

Fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting child back in 2018, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child back in 2018 is on the run and Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Matthew Leighton Ricks is being accused of performing inappropriate acts with a child on or about Jan. 1, 2018 in the 4500 block of Ira.

During an investigation, the child came forward and told detectives of the alleged sexual abuse.

The 32-year-old fugitive is being charged with indecency with a child.

Ricks is described as a white man, standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you know any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
