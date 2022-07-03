home invasion

Man wakes up to find robbery suspects in his southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for four suspects connected to a home invasion on May 13 at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The victim told investigators that at about 5:30 a.m. he was asleep inside his apartment when he felt something being pressed against his head and woke up to four men who had broken into his apartment and were armed with guns.

The suspects forced him to unlock his cell phone and transfer money from his account to theirs via a money transfer app, the victim reported.

Poice said the other suspects then ransacked the apartment located in the 5400 block of Richmond Avenue while the victim was repeatedly pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint.

The suspects then took the victim's car keys and inquired to where his vehicle was parked at in the parking garage.

The suspects then drove into the parking garage in a red Nissan Altima and gray Dodge Charger (seen on camera). At which time, two men exited the vehicles and got into the victim's white two-door Mercedes Benz and fled the location.

As of June 30, the victim's white two-door 2017 Mercedes C-Class has not been recovered and is still reported as stolen (last four VIN 9131).

All four suspects are described as Black men, one man wearing a black pullover, black pants with a red stripe, and another man wearing a black pullover and white pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
