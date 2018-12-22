Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and ended up being impaled by a pole during a crash.

The scary incident happened on Highway 225 near Scarborough in Pasadena around 1:45 a.m.


Authorities say the driver fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle and drove into a metal pipe with electrical wires.

The vehicle managed to bend the pipe, which landed on the hood of the driver's vehicle.

Video from the incident shows firefighters carefully cutting off the roof of the man's Lincoln, which took about four hours.

The driver was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. Authorities say he was conscious and laughing while he was being rescued.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in this crash.

