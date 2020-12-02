Serial robbery suspect targets drug stores along Westheimer

Suspect wanted in at least 4 robberies that have occurred between the 9600 to the 11000 block of Westheimer. He commits them all in the same manner while filling a trash bag with Newport cigarettes. See the story here-->https://t.co/O3KLFIVlNq @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/cpaaYnNfQp — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) December 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted for stealing a trash bag full of Newport cigarettes in at least four different occasions at convenience stores on Westheimer, the Houston Police Department reported.The robberies have happened between the 9600 to 11000 block of Westheimer.Police said the suspect commits the crime the same way every time.In early November, HPD reported the man approached an employee at a drugstore and told her he wouldn't harm her if she did not call the police.The man then placed several carts of Newport cigarettes into a trash bag and ran away.HPD said they believe the same suspect is responsible for three other robberies at convenience stores in the same area between Nov. 2 to Nov. 13.Police described him as a Black male, between 30 to 35 years of age, weighing anywhere from 130 to 160 pounds and standing 5'5 to 5'7 in height.Any information related to these robberies can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.