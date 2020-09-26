Woman mourns husband who was fatally stabbed at family BBQ

A woman is mourning the loss of her husband who, she said, didn't deserve to die the way he did.Clarita Garza's husband and the father of her two young boys, Marcos Aguilar, was stabbed to death on Sunday, Sept. 20."He was the only provider for this family, for his children. We want justice for them," said a family friend.The man who allegedly stabbed Aguilar showed up at the family's BBQ and began revving his engine near a muddy area, showering dirt on everyone nearby.Aguilar tried to get him to stop. The man did leave, but he showed up an hour later with some friends. That's when he allegedly stabbed Marco out of the blue. His wife said he was stabbed in the heart."He was coming back with his hand on his chest already bleeding, his whole shirt filled with blood," said the family friend. "We all screamed. All the kids running around scream(ed)."Several children witnessed the murder, including Aguilar's two and four-year-old boys."He bled to death in my arms," Garza said in Spanish.She said the last thing her husband said was to call 911.A neighbor nearby who tried to intervene was also stabbed. He is currently fighting for his life."My husband didn't even know him. My husband was trying to defend his friend," his wife, Yesenia Garcia, told us.But Garza and Garcia do know the man, and they want the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find him and arrest him."I just want him to pay for what he did," said Garza.She said the hardest part is seeing her kids ask for their dad's belongings and just cry while holding on to them.