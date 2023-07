It is unclear if the suspect took off on foot or in a vehicle. No description was provided by Houston police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the run after shooting a man to death in southwest Houston near South Post Oak Road, police said.

Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Glenridge Lane.

It is unclear if the suspect took off on foot or in a vehicle. No description was provided.