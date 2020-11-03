Man found shot to death in front seat at scene of Champions-area car crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 deputies thought they were investigating a car crash overnight, until they found the driver shot to death behind the wheel in northwest Harris County.Investigators say the driver crashed into a tree on Darrington Lane and Richardson Road in the Champions area around 10:30 p.m.When deputies responded to the crash, they found the driver was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say a passenger inside the car ran away, and hasn't been seen since."It remains to be seen. As far as we know, he's our only other suspect at the moment," said Sgt. Jason Brown. "We don't have anybody else outside the vehicle that appears to be the shooter."Officials say they are now searching the neighborhood, looking for surveillance footage of what may have led up to the shooting.