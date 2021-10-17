man killed

Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in N. Harris County, sergeant says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a suspect in what they say is a case of domestic violence that killed a woman's new boyfriend in north Harris County.

Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Deergrove Street on Sunday at about 7:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Ben Beall.

Beall told ABC13 a woman claims her ex-boyfriend, Oscar Gaytan Torres, confronted her new boyfriend, 31-year-old Fredy Aguilera, in front of her home. During the confrontation, Torres allegedly shot Aguilera multiple times before fleeing the scene.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found Aguilera lying dead in the front yard from gunshot wounds.

Torres has not yet been charged in connection with the case but authorities are in the process of filing murder charges against him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Torres is also wanted for a terroristic threat out of Harris County for a previous incident.

Torres is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic man. He was said to have driven off in a black Mercedes with paper license plates.

