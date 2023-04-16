Man expected to survive after being shot several times in Spring-area bar parking lot, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be OK after being shot multiple times outside of a bar in the Spring area early Saturday, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Pct. 4 constable deputies responded to the 19900 block of Holzworth Road at Rowdy's Bar regarding a call where a man had been shot.

When deputies arrived, the man was found with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Officials rendered aid to the victim, and he was taken via ambulance to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

According to officials, two suspects approached the victim, shot him multiple times, and fled the scene.

It is unclear if the victim knew the suspects or if anything occurred before the shooting happened.

Officials described the suspects as Black men wearing ski masks and dark hoodies.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.