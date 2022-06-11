shooting

Man calls police after being shot several times at construction site, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot several times at a construction site on Saturday in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

At about 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 12800 block of North Roslyn St. after a man called police saying he had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies said the 45-year-old man was shot in the face and chest several times.

Responders cut through a fence in the construction area to get to him. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition with tourniquets to stem the bleeding.

Deputies chased two suspects in the area, but it is not confirmed if they were both caught.

Several people in a 24/7 tire shop across the street where the man was found were detained by officers, but their alleged roles are unclear.
