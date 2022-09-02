Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals task force outside apartment complex in SW Houston

Press play to view video from the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by U.S. Marshals task force members outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the shooting. Callers reportedly told 911 dispatch that they heard gunshots and saw a person in a car.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of El Paseo Street, east of the Astrodome and near the Texas Medical Center, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Houston police, no task force officers were hurt in the shooting.

It was unclear exactly what crime the alleged suspect killed was wanted for.

SkyEye video showed a red car with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side window. A gun was also seen on the hood of the car.

Multiple agencies were seen investigating at the scene, including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Pct. 5 and the Gulf Coast Task Force.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.