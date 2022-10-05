Man shot and killed after fight with suspects outside NE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses after a man was shot and killed in northeast Houston.

Investigators said the shooting happened outside a convenience store in the 2500 block of Berry Road near Jensen Drive just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim got into a fight with a group of men, and was then shot and killed.

Investigators did not have details on possible suspects, or what the fight was about.