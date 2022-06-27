Man in critical condition after being shot outside N. Harris County apartments, sheriff says

The wounded male is now being taken by Lifeflight. https://t.co/JLXq7EJsx9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was airlifted to a hospital after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was shot Monday morning in north Harris County.Precinct 4 deputies said they were called to the 13300 block of Cutten Road after witnesses reported several gunshots at the Carrington at Champion Forest Apartments.When they arrived, deputies said they found several casings and blood.The man sustained gunshot wounds and is said to be in critical condition.