2 teens detained after allegedly shooting man during fight over stolen scooter, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens are in custody after allegedly shooting a man accused of taking their scooter and charging at them, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of McKinney near Austin downtown just before 8:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Riley with HPD, the two teens were riding on the scooter when a man approached them, reportedly becoming physically and verbally aggressive.

Police said the man took the scooter from the teens and charged at them, causing one of the teens to take out a gun and shoot him once in the abdomen.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses, police say, started paying attention to the spat and were able to give officials an accurate description of teens, allowing officers to locate and detain them.

Police said they are in their late teens, but their exact age is unconfirmed as neither teen had their identification.