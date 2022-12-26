2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say

Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two burglary suspects accused of shooting a homeowner in northeast Houston escaped in a U-Haul overnight, according to police.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, Houston police said a man came out of his house on Seeker Street at Claiborne Street because he heard a noise.

He encountered two suspects in his driveway -- and one of them was already in his van, police said.

"One of them was actually inside of his work van when he came out of his residence. He heard a noise, came out, one of the individuals was inside his work van, and the other one was on the side of the house," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

One of the suspects shot the resident in the shoulder, HPD said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspects jumped in a U-Haul van and were able to escape.