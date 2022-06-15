Gunman shoots victim in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments, HPD says

Westside officers are on shooting at 9000 Town Park Dr. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the neck during a robbery outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight.The shooting happened in the 9000 block of Town Park Drive just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.According to Houston police, a group of four men was hanging out on Town Park Drive when a black vehicle pulled up.A passenger got out of the vehicle and threatened the men with a pistol, police said. Witnesses told HPD he was Hispanic and was wearing a bandana as a mask.The suspect reportedly told the victims in Spanish to give him their cellphones and money.Police said two of the men complied, but when one of the men did not, an altercation occurred.The suspect fired the gun, shooting one of the men in the neck, according to HPD. The victim was taken to the hospital."We got one adult male that's been shot in the neck. When he was transported to the hospital, he was not in very good condition, so prayers for him," Lt. R. Willkens said.Two of the men ran off when the shots were fired, HPD said. They were not struck.The suspect got away after the shooting. Now, police are canvassing the area, looking for the black vehicle.