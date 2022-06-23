Video shows bullet holes went through SUV in shooting death of man in parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man killed from gunshots to the head is believed to have been followed to the parking lot where the shooting occurred, police said.It happened at about 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Antoine.The victim was inside a black Jeep SUV at the time, trying to leave the parking lot when shots were fired. He was in his early 20s, according to early information from HPD detectives.Surveillance video showing bullet holes on the Jeep suggests the driver's side window may have been shot out.Detectives said at least three or four shots were fired by two people inside of a white sedan.It is unclear if the victim knew these people."What we know right now is the shooting occurred in the parking lot. There is video surveillance indicating the Jeep was followed by a white sedan and parking momentarily by the location. As it drove away, the passenger and driver of the white sedan began shooting," said HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.It's also unclear if the victim ever fired shots or even had a weapon.If you know any information on this incident, you are urged to contact police.